SaTT Hits Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. SaTT has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $45,700.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SaTT coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SaTT has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

SaTT Profile

SaTT (CRYPTO:SATT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com . The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

Buying and Selling SaTT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaTT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaTT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaTT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

