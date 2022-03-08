Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,493 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.2% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.69. 102,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,288,132. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.32. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.04 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.