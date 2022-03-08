Sawyer & Company Inc Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sawyer & Company Inc cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 46.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $60,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.02. The company had a trading volume of 61,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,102,771. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $136.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

