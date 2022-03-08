Sawyer & Company Inc Has $894,000 Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $79.04. 7,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,167. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.74. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.055 dividend. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.24%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.