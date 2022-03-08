Sawyer & Company Inc Increases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gobi Capital LLC boosted its position in CDW by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,198,000 after buying an additional 695,521 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,956,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,181,000 after buying an additional 203,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CDW by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after buying an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in CDW by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 445,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after buying an additional 192,957 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CDW. StockNews.com lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.06. 3,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,732. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $208.71.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total transaction of $635,426.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,234.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

