Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 225 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 65,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,913. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

