Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Schneider National has raised its dividend payment by 5.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 13.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schneider National to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,441 over the last 90 days. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 846,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,549,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after acquiring an additional 288,717 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 402,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 37,448 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at $712,000. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

