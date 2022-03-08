Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Upgraded to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.03.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.91.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 12.28%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 245.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after buying an additional 846,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 754,011 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,678,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schneider National by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Schneider National by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 460,038 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

