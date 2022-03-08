Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 5.3%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 1,703 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 210,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRRK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.30.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 54.11% and a negative net margin of 672.72%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.81) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Scholar Rock by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Scholar Rock by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

