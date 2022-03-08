Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LTC opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

LTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.80.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

