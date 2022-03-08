Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $468,000 Stock Position in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in QIWI plc (NASDAQ:QIWI – Get Rating) by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of QIWI worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QIWI in the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QIWI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QIWI by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 54,673 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of QIWI by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of QIWI by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QIWI stock opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $355.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. QIWI plc has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $11.52.

QIWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of QIWI in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

