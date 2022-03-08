Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 31,918 Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 259.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,918 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 24.6% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

RMGC opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.75. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

