Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 12,900 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 192.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,497,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,293,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,467,000 after buying an additional 673,889 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Himax Technologies by 4,728.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,995,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,783 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 46.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,582,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 505,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 243.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,212,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 859,438 shares during the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies stock opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Himax Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.