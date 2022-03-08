Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 9,500 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 16.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $84,247.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.