Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.44.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SGMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.00. 21,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,749. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. Scientific Games has a one year low of $36.89 and a one year high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,186,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,730,000 after purchasing an additional 714,287 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

