Scott Milsten Sells 25,027 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $637,437.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Milsten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $320,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34.

NYSE ELF opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

