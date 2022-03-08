Scout Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 522,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,270,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.34% of Black Knight as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 276.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKI traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.57. 13,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

