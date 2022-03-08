Scout Investments Inc. Has $32.73 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 594,205 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.20% of Ally Financial worth $32,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,157,000 after acquiring an additional 667,877 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 3,294,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,207,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ally Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,216,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,214,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,695,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,607,000 after purchasing an additional 160,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,680,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,599,000 after purchasing an additional 485,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,456 shares of company stock worth $1,537,151. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

