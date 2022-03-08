Scout Investments Inc. Increases Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.26% of Generac worth $57,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bbva USA grew its position in Generac by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 57.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC traded down $4.29 on Tuesday, reaching $308.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,294. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.38 and a 200-day moving average of $380.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

