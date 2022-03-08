Scout Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,348 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 1.0% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.28% of United Rentals worth $66,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in United Rentals by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,029,000 after purchasing an additional 85,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

URI stock traded up $10.77 on Tuesday, hitting $309.01. 4,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,697. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.59 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

