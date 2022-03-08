Scout Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,513 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Garmin worth $49,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,133,000 after purchasing an additional 166,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,550,000 after acquiring an additional 142,850 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,258,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 3.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GRMN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.96. 9,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.74. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

