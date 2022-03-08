Scout Investments Inc. Reduces Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,447 shares during the period. Signature Bank makes up 1.2% of Scout Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.41% of Signature Bank worth $80,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.92.

Shares of SBNY traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.40. 9,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.36. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $206.07 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.81.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

