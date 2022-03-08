Scout Investments Inc. Sells 2,590 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.35% of Everest Re Group worth $38,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.60. 1,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.66. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $234.87 and a one year high of $307.76.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

Several research firms have commented on RE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.75.

In other Everest Re Group news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

