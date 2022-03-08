Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.62.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $715,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 9.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 148,514 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 610.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

