Seanergy Maritime (SHIP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SHIP stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.03. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.62.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
About Seanergy Maritime
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
