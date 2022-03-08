Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 808,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.44. 842,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,572. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $21.48 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Select Medical had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Select Medical by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.