Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Short Interest Up 33.5% in February

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the January 31st total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 9,763.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 62.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Sesen Bio (Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.