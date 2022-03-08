Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $119.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.69. Sesen Bio has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 433.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28,542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 45.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 320.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 48.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sesen Bio by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 31,422 shares during the period. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing of targeted protein therapeutics. It offers the Vicinium and Proxinium which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

