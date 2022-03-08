Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of SMED opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.54. Sharps Compliance has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $108.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMED. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,197,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 842,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after buying an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 751,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 41,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 174,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after buying an additional 428,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

