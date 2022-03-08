Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.11% of Shaw Communications worth $20,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 239,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Shaw Communications by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Shaw Communications by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Shaw Communications by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $29.75. 14,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,588. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.63 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0791 per share. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

Shaw Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

