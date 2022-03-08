Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.74. Approximately 109,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,375,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

SHLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 412,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 93.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,634,000 after acquiring an additional 731,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

