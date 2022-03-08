Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.78 and last traded at $15.74. Approximately 109,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,375,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.
SHLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40.
About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.
