Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:PGR opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday. Phoenix Global Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.45 ($0.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £125.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,947.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4.72.

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

