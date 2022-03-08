Short Interest in 88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Drops By 26.6%

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,854,900 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 7,974,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,391,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

88 Energy stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. 88 Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

