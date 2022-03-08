Short Interest in Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Increases By 44.4%

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 365 to SEK 345 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 390 to SEK 365 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $29.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

