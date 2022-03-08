Short Interest in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Increases By 45.8%

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,180,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the January 31st total of 5,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

ARCC stock opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.07. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.59%.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.03.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

