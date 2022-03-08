Short Interest in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Increases By 25.6%

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,500 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the January 31st total of 85,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:BHB traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 26,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,029. The company has a market capitalization of $439.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.84. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHB. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter worth $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares (Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.