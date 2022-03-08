Short Interest in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Decreases By 20.1%

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the January 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

BBQ stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.28. BBQ has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BBQ by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BBQ by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BBQ by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BBQ by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

