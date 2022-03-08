Short Interest in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Decreases By 15.9%

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 7,850,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.36. 15,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,413. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

