Short Interest in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Increases By 43.6%

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 947,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.25%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

