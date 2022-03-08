Short Interest in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Grows By 26.6%

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 599,300 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 473,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
CWST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,250,996.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,470 shares of company stock worth $5,110,324. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.
CWST stock opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.28. Casella Waste Systems has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 103.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Casella Waste Systems (Get Rating)
Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.
