Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Declines By 22.4%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CASI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.50.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.
