Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Declines By 22.4%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the January 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CASI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 33,020 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 50,246 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 531,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 298,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 196,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 62,059 shares in the last quarter. 46.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

