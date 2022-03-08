Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Decreases By 16.5%

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 216,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 162.5% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 478,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 296,398 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Churchill Capital Corp V by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 422,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter worth $3,018,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 45,802.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 271,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 270,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the third quarter worth $2,081,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.78. 122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,980. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.80.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

