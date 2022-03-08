Short Interest in Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Declines By 21.8%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,500 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the January 31st total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 180.7 days.

CLEGF opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Coles Group has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70.

About Coles Group

Coles Group Ltd. engages in the operation of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express. The Supermarkets segment provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise retailing. The Liquor segment provides liquor retailing, including online delivery services.

