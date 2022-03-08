Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Grows By 35.0%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,600 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 161,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,186.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRRF opened at $12.87 on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $14.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

CTRRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CT Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated and closed end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Financial Services, and CT REIT. The Retail segment consists of the businesses operated under CTC’s retail banners including Canadian Tire, SportChek, Mark’s, PartSource, Helly Hansen and Party City, and petroleum.

