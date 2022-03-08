Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Expands By 25.5%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,800 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 647,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS BABYF opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. Else Nutrition has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $3.00.

Separately, decreased their price objective on Else Nutrition from C$5.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

