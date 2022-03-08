Short Interest in Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Increases By 28.3%

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several brokerages have commented on FLMMF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Shares of FLMMF opened at $11.97 on Tuesday. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $13.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.