Short Interest in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Drops By 20.5%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 661,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,275,000 after buying an additional 337,586 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 117,281 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,484 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,675,000 after acquiring an additional 127,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,651,000 after acquiring an additional 638,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDYN traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. 104,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,857. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.78 million, a P/E ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 1.09. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDYN. Cowen lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

