Short Interest in i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Drops By 16.2%

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,400 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 348,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

i-80 Gold stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 92,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,467. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, i-80 Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

