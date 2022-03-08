Short Interest in Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Decreases By 25.7%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of KARO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $27.11 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Karooooo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $48.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.41 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karooooo will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KARO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Karooooo during the fourth quarter worth about $8,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Karooooo by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Karooooo by 19,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Karooooo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

