Short Interest in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Grows By 33.8%

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 31st total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEKA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,751. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.47. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the third quarter worth $553,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the third quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the third quarter worth $1,105,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

