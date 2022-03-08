Short Interest in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Drops By 27.0%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V during the 4th quarter worth $732,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V during the 4th quarter worth $5,490,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V during the 4th quarter worth $5,274,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V during the 4th quarter worth $1,952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V stock remained flat at $$9.83 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V is based in New York.

